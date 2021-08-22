US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration.

Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast

Hurricane Henri's outer bands moved onshore in southern New England and Long Island early on Sunday as the storm threatened the region with high winds, a dangerous storm surge, and drenching rainfall. By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), Henri was located about 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in New York state, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Texas Governor Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 after short illness

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after having a "brief and mild" bout with the infection this week. In the video posted on Twitter, the Republican governor, whose office announced four days ago that he had tested positive with the virus, credited the vaccination for his short illness and urged Texans to get vaccinated.

Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

U.S. President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said and will remain in Washington. A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.

U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News

The U.S. State Department was recently hit by a cyberattack, and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday. It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected."

Biden administration to use commercial airlines to carry Afghan evacuees

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Sunday that commercial aircraft would be used to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan. A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines, and Delta, would not fly into Kabul but would be used to transport people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday. Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.

U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 360,634,287 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 426,106,115 doses delivered.

Pelosi sets Oct 1 target for infrastructure, Biden spending bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday set an Oct. 1 target date for passing President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending agenda. In a "Dear Colleague" letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi also warned against delaying next week's expected vote on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that some party centrists have threatened not to support.

Biden to speak Sunday on Afghanistan, Hurricane Henri response

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday will provide an update on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said on Saturday. The president is slated to speak at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), after meeting with his national security team to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

