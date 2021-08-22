Left Menu

UK says it has evacuated 4k from Afghanistan

PTI | London | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:40 IST
Britain's Ministry of Defense says the country's armed forces have evacuated nearly 4,000 people from Afghanistan since August 13.

Though it did not provide further details, it's clear that the majority of those evacuated by British troops are Afghans who have helped Britain over the past 20 years.

In addition to 4,000 or so UK citizens, there are thought to be around 5,000 Afghan allies, such as translators and drivers, who are earmarked for a seat on a plane. As of last Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain had managed to get out over 2,000 Afghans and 300 or so UK citizens.

“Our Armed Forces continue to work tirelessly at Kabul Airport to ensure the safe evacuation of British nationals and Afghan civilians,” the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

