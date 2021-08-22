Afghanistan's Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban and warns of war - al-Arabiya
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:05 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.
Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be "unavoidable" if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmad Massoud
- al-Arabiya TV
- Afghanistan
- Dubai
- Ahmad Shah Massoud
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan at ‘dangerous turning point’, UN envoy warns Security Council
US expresses concern over civilians killed in Afghanistan
US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban-led violence intensifies
Jaishankar meets Qatar's special envoy, shares concerns over Afghanistan's security situation
Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school