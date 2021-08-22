Biden to meet with G7 on Tuesday about Afghanistan -White House
22-08-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of the G7 on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Afghanistan at the White House later on Sunday. Britain, which currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, earlier on Sunday said it had called for the group's meeting this week.
