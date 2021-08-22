Left Menu

Biden to meet with G7 on Tuesday about Afghanistan -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:54 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of the G7 on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Afghanistan at the White House later on Sunday. Britain, which currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, earlier on Sunday said it had called for the group's meeting this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

