New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL31 UP-KALYAN-5THLD PM PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow, says he was symbol of ‘trust’ for people Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes here to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, calling the BJP veteran a capable leader who became a “symbol of trust” for the common people.

DES20 RJ-KALYAN-LD MOURNING Rajasthan announces two-day state mourning on demise of Kalyan Singh Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced a two-day mourning on the demise of former state governor Kalyan Singh.

DES30 PB-CM-SIDHU-ADVISORS Amarinder takes exception to 'atrocious' comments of two of Sidhu's advisors Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday to ''rein in'' his advisers after two of them made ''atrocious'' comments recently on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan.

DES27 PB-FARMERS-PROTEST-MEETING Cane prices: Farmers’ stir continues as meeting with ministers remains inconclusive Chandigarh: Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices continued to block rail tracks and a national highway in Punjab's Jalandhar as a meeting between their representatives and state ministers here remained inconclusive with another round now scheduled with agriculture experts on Monday.

DES9 UKD-RAWAT BJP won't be allowed to hijack the word ''Hindu'': Harish Rawat Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat has said he would not let the BJP hijack the word ''Hindu''.

DES22 UKD-VIRUS-VACCINE U'khand CM Dhami launches Sputnik V vaccine Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched anti-Covid Sputnik V vaccine in the state.

DES35 HR-LD VIJ Haryana Home Minister Vij admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER as his oxygen levels drop Chandigarh: Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the PGIMER here as his oxygen levels dropped.

DES15 HR-LOCKDOWN-EXTEND Haryana extends lockdown till Sep 6, earlier relaxations to continue Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid lockdown by a fortnight while allowing various relaxations permitted earlier to continue.

DES33 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana reports 1 death, 16 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,667 and 16 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,347.

DES6 HP-LD-COLLISION 35 injured in bus-truck collision in Himachal's Solan Shimla: At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

