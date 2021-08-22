Left Menu

Vice President Naidu says misses his 'sister' Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he misses his sister Sushma Swaraj, especially on Raksha Bandhan.Naidu was responding to a tweet by late Sushma Swarajs daughter Bansuri in which she had shared pictures of the former Union minister tying rakhi to Naidu and applying customary tika on his forehead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 21:04 IST
Vice President Naidu says misses his 'sister' Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan.
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he misses his ''sister'' Sushma Swaraj, especially on Raksha Bandhan.

Naidu was responding to a tweet by late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri in which she had shared pictures of the former Union minister tying rakhi to Naidu and applying customary 'tika' on his forehead.

''Some bonds are so sweet and strong that they cannot be punctuated even by time! A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to everyone,'' she wrote.

Responding to the greetings, Naidu said he couldn't agree more. ''... some bonds transcend time... Dearly miss my sister Sushma Ji, especially today,'' he tweeted.

Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019. Earlier in the day, the vice president celebrated Rakshabandhan with school children in Bengaluru.

He urged people to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

