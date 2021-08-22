Left Menu

Assam cm focuses on roadmap for growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday focused on preparing a roadmap for the states growth at a conference with deputy commissioners DCs of all 34 districts.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:39 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday focused on preparing a roadmap for the state’s growth at a conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) of all 34 districts. Attending the inaugural day of the two-day meet in Karbi Anglong district, Sarma wrote on Twitter, “In these two days in Diphu, we shall discuss how to achieve speedy growth of the State. Several Ministers, MLAs and key senior officials are here with me.” Various issues regarding implementation of projects and preparing the development roadmap for the state are being discussed, he added. The chief minister further said conferences with DCs and superintendents of police (SPs) will be organised separately as well as jointly every six months, which will be held outside Guwahati. Talking to reporters at Diphu, Sarma said that the state government has decided to keep close contact with the district administrations and as part of that initiative, SPs’ conference was held in Kaziranga earlier and now a meeting with the DCs is being held in Diphu, an official statement said here.

