Telangana CM participates in 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday participated in 'Raksha Bandhan' festival celebrations here.

At the celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan (Chandrashekar Rao’s official residence complex-cum-camp office), his sisters tied 'rakhis' to him and blessed him, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao's grandson Himanshubabu's sister Alekhya tied a rakhi to him.

In the rakhi celebrations, Rao’s wife Shobamma, Rao's son and state Minister KT Rama Rao and his wife Neelima, MP J Santosh Kumar and others participated, it said.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, on Saturday greeted Telangana people on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. He said it is a very great occasion when sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers with love and affection and ask them to support and stand by them whole life.

The Chief Minister said 'Raksha Bandhan' is living proof of the Indian culture’s unique and greatness and it will further improve the brotherhood among the people.

Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Government Whip and MLA G Sunitha Mahender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, were among those who tied 'rakhi' to KT Rama Rao.

Congress MLA Seethakka and other party leaders tied 'rakhi' to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy here.

