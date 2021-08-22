Left Menu

Telangana CM participates in 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 21:40 IST
Telangana CM participates in 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday participated in 'Raksha Bandhan' festival celebrations here.

At the celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan (Chandrashekar Rao’s official residence complex-cum-camp office), his sisters tied 'rakhis' to him and blessed him, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao's grandson Himanshubabu's sister Alekhya tied a rakhi to him.

In the rakhi celebrations, Rao’s wife Shobamma, Rao's son and state Minister KT Rama Rao and his wife Neelima, MP J Santosh Kumar and others participated, it said.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, on Saturday greeted Telangana people on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. He said it is a very great occasion when sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers with love and affection and ask them to support and stand by them whole life.

The Chief Minister said 'Raksha Bandhan' is living proof of the Indian culture’s unique and greatness and it will further improve the brotherhood among the people.

Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Government Whip and MLA G Sunitha Mahender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, were among those who tied 'rakhi' to KT Rama Rao.

Congress MLA Seethakka and other party leaders tied 'rakhi' to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021