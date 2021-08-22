Saudi Arabia pledges to provide support for Tunisia, Tunisian presidency says

Saudi Arabia pledged on Sunday to provide the necessary support for Tunisia, which is suffering a political, economic and health crisis, the Tunisian presidency said on Sunday. Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan met President Kais Saied in Tunis and senior officials held talks afterward to discuss cooperation, the presidency said in a statement.

Saied last month dismissed the prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority in a sudden intervention that his Islamist opponents have labeled a coup but that he said was necessary to save the country from collapse.

