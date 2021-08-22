People being arrested after joining BJP from Trinamool Congress, says Dilip Ghosh

Slamming the West Bengal government, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said people are being arrested after they joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Duare sarkar has now turned into biporjoyer sarkar (government of disaster). This government understands nothing apart from politics. There are allegations of scams against many people. They should be punished after investigation, no matter which party they belong to. In Narada and Sarada CBI inquiry is underway. There will be a CBI inquiry of post-poll violence. There should be justice for any crime."

Asked if there is any political conspiracy in the arrest of BJP leader Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, he said, " I do not know. Cases are being made against many people today. When they were in TMC, there was no arrest. But when they joined BJP, they are being arrested." Earlier on Sunday, former West Bengal Minister and BJP leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested for allegedly misappropriating government funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality," Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhritiman Sarkar said. Mukherjee was produced before Bishnupur court today and sent to four days of police custody.

Mukherjee, former chairman of Bishnupur Municipality, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Mukherjee's arrest came after Bankura Police received a complaint from Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Bishnupur against the BJP leader for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as Chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.

Mukherjee was also the Textile Minister in Trinamool Congress-led state government. However, he switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the assembly elections. (ANI)

