Taliban spokesman says al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan - Al Hadath TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

