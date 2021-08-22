Taliban spokesman says al-Qaeda not present in Afghanistan - Al Hadath TV

Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)