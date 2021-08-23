Ukraine sanctions lawmaker accused of meddling in U.S. election
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker accused by the United States of being a Russian agent and interfering in U.S. elections, the presidential office said. The sanctions include an asset freeze, a ban on capital withdrawals, the revocation of Derkach's licences, restrictions on him transferring resources of any kind and other measures.
A top Ukrainian security official said in a briefing on Friday that Ukraine was sanctioning Derkach, along with members of the Russian military and Russian judges. Derkach has previously denied wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.
