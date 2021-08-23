Left Menu

Biden says U.S. has expanded access to Kabul airport to aid evacuations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 02:28 IST
U.S. forces have expanded their perimeter around Kabul airport as part of their efforts to accelerate evacuations of American citizens, vulnerable Afghans and citizens of U.S. allies, President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

Biden told reporters at the White House the Islamist Taliban had been cooperative in those efforts, but the situation remained dangerous.

He said the United States remained vigilant about possible attacks by ISIS-K or other militant groups, but saw no reason that the accelerated tempo of evacuations could not continue.

