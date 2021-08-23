Left Menu

China's top anti-graft watchdog probing Hangzhou party secretary

China's top anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the party secretary of Hangzhou, Zhou Jiangyong, for serious violations of party discipline and national laws. It did not publish further details about the investigation. Zhou became Hangzhou's party chief in May 2018 and previously held positions in charge of development zones in the cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan, all of which are in Zhejiang province, state media said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-08-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 05:25 IST
China's top anti-graft watchdog probing Hangzhou party secretary
  • Country:
  • China

China's top anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the party secretary of Hangzhou, Zhou Jiangyong, for serious violations of party discipline and national laws. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement published on Saturday. It did not publish further details about the investigation.

Zhou became Hangzhou's party chief in May 2018 and previously held positions in charge of development zones in the cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan, all of which are in Zhejiang province, state media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021