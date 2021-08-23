Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race - Sankei

Japan's former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, is likely to run in the ruling party's leadership race when incumbent Yoshihide Suga's term ends in September, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

Kishida is likely to formally announce his candidacy when the date of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race is fixed, the paper said, citing several anonymous sources. Suga told reporters on Monday that there was no change in his plan to run again when the time comes.

