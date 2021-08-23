Singapore PM Lee says values U.S. renewing ties with allies
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:27 IST
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday his country valued the United States renewing its ties with the city-state and other allies.
Speaking during a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Lee said Singapore had offered support for evacuations from Afghanistan. Harris will also visit Vietnam this week on her trip to Asia, where U.S. officials aim to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the region and address concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.
