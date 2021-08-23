Time to stand united against communal, political & capitalist ideologies: Kerala CM

It is time to stand united against ''communal, political and capitalist ideologies to resolve the current crisis'' in the world and ensure peace and prosperity, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

In his Facebook post on the occasion of the 167th birth anniversary of spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, he said, ''It is time to stand united in overcoming the challenges posed by communal, political and capitalist ideologies that undermine brotherhood and equality. Only then can the current crisis be resolved and a new world full of peace and prosperity be established.'' He said that Sree Narayana Guru's messages proclaiming humanity over caste and religion need to be understood and sincerely followed in the prevailing times ''more than ever'' for the ''betterment'' of society.

In his message, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, ''My humble pranams to #SreeNarayanaGuru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words and deeds.'' PTI HMP SS SS

