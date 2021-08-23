UP govt to name roads after former CM Kalyan Singh in 6 districts
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.
The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.
''One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr, and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh,'' Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here.
PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.
Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Saturday night. He was 89.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 killed as car collides with stationary tractor-trolley in UP’s Bulandshahr
Last rites of Army soldier found dead in J-K's Rajouri performed in UP's Etah
3-month-old raped by minor boy in UP's Etah
Kalyan Singh devoted his life to public welfare, says PM Modi after paying his last respects
Raj Guv, CM condole demise of Kalyan Singh