UP govt to name roads after former CM Kalyan Singh in 6 districts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.

''One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr, and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh,'' Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here.

PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.

Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Saturday night. He was 89.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

