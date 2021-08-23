Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College

As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:09 IST
Karnataka CM Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram. Schools in Karnataka, which were closed due to COVID-19, have now reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from today.

On this occasion, Bommai personally went to Government Pre University College and interacted with the students. He told the students about the safety precautions to take against the COVID-19 during school hours. He also encouraged them to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the school. "All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," CM Bommai tweeted on Sunday.

Bommai also urged his cabinet ministers to visit the campuses in their districts to encourage the students and teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021