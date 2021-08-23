Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over rise in price of LPG cylinders

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday attacked the central government over the rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. "Prices continue to rise. No money to fill the cylinder. Businesses are closed. This is the suffering of common women. When will we talk about their pain? Reduce inflation," said Gandhi in a tweet that also features a video of a woman talking about rising cooking gas prices.

Earlier on August 11, Priyanka Gandhi had slammed the Central Government over the issue of inflation and also asked the Centre to give subsidies to the poor on Ujjwala LPG cylinders. On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba through video conferencing. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)