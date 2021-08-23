Left Menu

Afghan crises: Puri outlines need for CAA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 13:41 IST
Afghan crises: Puri outlines need for CAA
Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

With Hindus and Sikhs settled in Afghanistan fleeing the country after its takeover by the Taliban, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has outlined the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a tweet on Sunday, the senior BJP leader said, ''Recent developments in our volatile neighborhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act.'' The government of India has undertaken a massive evacuation exercise to airlift Hindus, Sikhs, and natives from the neighboring country passing through a phase of volatile uncertainty for its people.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into force from January 10, 2020, witnessed widespread protests across the country with Delhi emerging as a hub of resistance against the legislation.

Most of the Opposition parties vociferously protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, introduced in Parliament by the Modi government, alleging it of being ''communal'' in nature.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on the ground of religious persecution faced by them in their native country.

India on August 17 announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country because of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online, and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs reviews visa provisions because of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,'' a home ministry spokesperson had said.

The visa would initially be valid for six months, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021