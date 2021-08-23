Hungary evacuates 173 people from Afghanistan, including Americans -foreign minister

Hungary has evacuated 173 people, including many at the request of the United States and Austria, from Afghanistan on a plane that arrived in Budapest via Uzbekistan earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference.

He also said U.S. troops at Kabul airport "should not hinder" people whom Hungary wants to fly out from getting into the airport to board the planes.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)