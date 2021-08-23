Left Menu

Hungary evacuates 173 people from Afghanistan, including Americans -foreign minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:55 IST
Hungary has evacuated 173 people, including many at the request of the United States and Austria, from Afghanistan on a plane that arrived in Budapest via Uzbekistan earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference.

He also said U.S. troops at Kabul airport "should not hinder" people whom Hungary wants to fly out from getting into the airport to board the planes.

