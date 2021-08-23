Left Menu

TN Assembly felicitates Duraimurugan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:03 IST
TN Assembly felicitates Duraimurugan
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday felicitated senior DMK leader and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan for his 50 years of legislative service, with leaders cutting across party lines greeting him.

Chief Minister M K Stalin heaped praises on Duriamurugan and said he has been guiding him in the absence of his father and late DMK president, former CM M Karunanidhi and the late K Anbazhagan, another party veteran.

AIADMK Deputy leader O Panneerselvam, BJP's Nainar Nagendran and other members including from the Congress feted the DMK leader, who has been elected to the House 10 times since 1971, eight of them being from Katpadi constituency in Vellore district.

''He will leave his stamp in any department that he would be allotted and can reel out the names of all the rivers in Tamil Nadu even now,'' Stalin said about his cabinet colleague who has in the past handled portfolios including the key Public Works Department.

The chief minister, hailing Duraimurugan's acumen, noted he knows all details regarding the Cauvery river water agreements, even the one dating back to 1925.

He can make an audience laugh or cry with aplomb, the CM said about the Leader of the House.

''He has been elected to the House 10 times from 1971 till date and has strived for the state's growth,'' Stalin said, before moving the resolution to laud the Minister which was adopted by the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021