US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; U.S. House Democrats face test of unity on Biden spending plans and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration.

U.S. House Democrats face test of unity on Biden spending plans

Democrats face a test of unity in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as they begin work on two ambitious spending plans that would devote trillions of dollars to transportation infrastructure and social programs. While centrist Democrats are eager to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already won approval in the Senate, liberals say they must prioritize a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would expand spending on childcare and education. Both measures are priorities for Democratic President Joe Biden.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalized, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father.

Chevron begins COVID-19 vaccination mandates - WSJ

Oil major Chevron Corp has begun requiring some employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and is evaluating mandates throughout its entire workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. Chevron is now requiring expatriate employees, workers traveling internationally, and employees on U.S.-flagged ships to receive vaccinations, WSJ reported citing company spokesman Braden Reddall. (https://on.wsj.com/3B3cj4v)

Portland protests see clashes between far-right, far-left groups

Protests by rival far-right and left-wing groups in Portland descended into violence on Sunday, as the opposing sides engaged in clashes and at least one man was arrested for firing a gun at demonstrators. Nobody was hurt in an exchange of gunfire - and by Sunday evening there was no word on any injuries in numerous other skirmishes that saw opposing sides brawling, dousing each other in what appeared to be bear spray, and breaking car windows of rivals.

U.S. recruits commercial airlines to help move Afghanistan evacuees

The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington seeks to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said on Sunday it called up 18 civilian aircraft from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air, and others to carry people from temporary locations after they landed on flights from Afghanistan, leaning on the industry it last called on during the Iraq War in 2003.

At least 21 dead, 50 missing in Tennessee flooding

At least 21 people have died and 50 others are reported missing after heavy flooding hit parts of Tennessee, authorities said on Sunday. A dispatcher at the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office confirmed the number of those killed and missing and said authorities were working to conduct house-to-house searches of the area.

Classes starting, but international students failing to get U.S. visas

Kofi Owusu occasionally waits outside the U.S. embassy in Accra to ask fellow students what they have done to secure a timely visa appointment. Classes for his master's program at Villanova University in Pennsylvania are scheduled to start Monday, but his in-person interview appointment for a first-time U.S. student visa is still nine months away. It's the second time the political science student from Ghana won't make it to the United States in time for school.

Pelosi sets Oct 1 target for infrastructure, Biden spending bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday set an Oct. 1 target date for passing President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending agenda. In a "Dear Colleague" letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi also warned against delaying next week's expected vote on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that some party centrists have threatened not to support.

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

The United States has administered 362,657,771 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 428,531,345 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 361,684,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 428,506,065 doses delivered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)