Raj BJP leaders hail naming road to Ram Temple in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh
The BJP leaders here on Monday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to name the road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.In Ayodhya, naming the road to Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh is a true tribute to a supreme Ram devotee, BJPs state unit president Satish Poonia tweeted.
- Country:
- India
The BJP leaders here on Monday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to name the road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.
“In Ayodhya, naming the road to Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh is a true tribute to a supreme Ram devotee,” BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia tweeted. He said the BJP does not approve of the one-family rule and recognises the best work and personalities of individuals. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also welcomed the decision.
“I hail the decision to name the road leading to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya as 'Shri Kalyan Singh Marg'. What can be a bigger tribute to a true Ram Bhakt than this?” she tweeted.
ALSO READ
Kalyan Singh devoted his life to public welfare, says PM Modi after paying his last respects
Raj Guv, CM condole demise of Kalyan Singh
Advani remembers Kalyan Singh as stalwart of Indian politics, grassroots leader
Kalyan Singh made immense contributions to nation building: J&K LG
PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow, says he was symbol of ‘trust’ for people