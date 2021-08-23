Raj BJP leaders hail naming road to Ram Temple in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh

Left Menu

The BJP leaders here on Monday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to name the road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.In Ayodhya, naming the road to Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh is a true tribute to a supreme Ram devotee, BJPs state unit president Satish Poonia tweeted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:13 IST
The BJP leaders here on Monday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to name the road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.

“In Ayodhya, naming the road to Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh is a true tribute to a supreme Ram devotee,” BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia tweeted. He said the BJP does not approve of the one-family rule and recognises the best work and personalities of individuals. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also welcomed the decision.

“I hail the decision to name the road leading to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya as 'Shri Kalyan Singh Marg'. What can be a bigger tribute to a true Ram Bhakt than this?” she tweeted.

