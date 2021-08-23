North, south units of DMK in Puducherry merged

Puducherry, Aug 23 (PTI): The north and south units of the DMK in the Union Territory of Puducherry have been merged as one unit, general secretary of the party Durai Murugan announced on Monday.

Announcing the merger in a press release, Durai Murugan said S P Sivakumar, former Minister for Education in the Union Territory, is the presidium chairman of the DMK, and R Siva, Opposition leader in the Territorial Assembly, is the convenor of the party. The release said K M P Logayyan is the treasurer of the party and the eight deputy convenors appointed for the merged unit include legislator V Annibal Kennedy and two women.

The need to make the two units as one was felt in view of the forthcoming civic polls, the release added.

