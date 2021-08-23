US Vice President Kamala Harris receives namesake orchid on first visit to Singapore

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday received a spray of orchids named in her honour as she visited Singapore and held talks with the country's top leadership on ways to boost the strategic relations between the two countries.

The orchid, named Papilionanda Kamala Harris, was presented to Harris at the Istana, the office of the President of Singapore, in what city state has termed ''orchid diplomacy''.

''It's beautiful and I'm honoured to receive it,'' Harris said at the ceremony.

The hybrid plant produces an upright inflorescence about 40cm long and bears up to 12 flowers, each measuring about 9cm in width, said Singapore's National Parks Board in a press release. It features purplish pink petals and sepals, which are adorned with prominent pink spots and tessellations, and are each complemented with a magenta lip, the Channel News Asia quoted the release as saying. Harris, 56, joins a long line of visiting heads of state and distinguished guests who have had orchids named after them, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

In 2018, an orchid was named after Prime Minister Modi to mark his visit to the country. The orchid was named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden in Singapore.

The orchid in the name of the Bidens - Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden - was presented to them during an official visit to Singapore in 2013, when Biden was US vice president.

The Vice President landed in Singapore on Sunday morning on a three-day visit to kick off her first official visit to Asia, a trip which will also include Vietnam.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Harris on Monday. Harris also paid a courtesy call on Singapore's first female president, Halimah Yacob.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

