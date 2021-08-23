Left Menu

AAP to contest all seats in Chandigarh MC polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that they will be contesting for all the seats in the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls in December.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:47 IST
AAP to contest all seats in Chandigarh MC polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that they will be contesting for all the seats in the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls in December. Senior party leader and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh, along with senior Chandigarh leaders Prem Garg, Chander Mukhi Sharma and Pradeep Chhabra announced that AAP will be contesting the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections for the first time while addressing the media at the party headquarters.

The party is hopeful of emerging as a major party there. Jarnail Singh claimed that during the tenure of the present BJP, corruption was rampant in every department in Chandigarh and AAP would work hard to eradicate it.

"AAP had been trying for a long time to set up its organisation in Chandigarh and now the organisation was almost complete which would be fielded," he added. "Despite the BJP government at the Centre and the BJP-affiliated Lok Sabha member in Chandigarh; the Union government had neglected Chandigarh and made this beautiful city, a city full of filth," Singh alleged.

He further claimed that the long-standing demands of the people of Chandigarh were being ignored due to which the people now wanted a change of government. "The Aam Aadmi Party is the only option available to the people of Chandigarh and this time they would bring honest people to power," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021