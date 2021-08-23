Left Menu

BJP targets Kejriwal over first smog tower claims, says Gautam Gambhir installed it last year

The Delhi BJP on Monday targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the country's first smog tower has been installed by his government and said party MP Gautam Gambhir had last year installed the anti-pollution equipment in Lajpat Nagar here.

However, a leader of Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that ''what gambhir installed is an air filter which is different'' from a smog tower.

The chief minister after the inauguration of the smog tower at Connaught Place told reporters,''This is the first such smog tower in the country.'' ''It's a new technology. We have imported it from the US. The structure will suck polluted air from above and release clean air from below. It will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second,'' he said.

Kejriwal said that it will prove to be a path-breaking milestone and many such structures can be installed in the capital if the pilot project yields results.

Targeting the chief minister, the Delhi BJP tweeted: ''Delhi's first smog tower was installed by Sh @GautamGambhir in 2020.'' ''CM Kejriwal has done mastery in lying. Stop misleading the people,they know all your dirty tricks. You're a credit seeker, rest you've done nothing for Delhiites.Wake up from the slumber!'' it said.

The AAP leader rubbished the BJP's claim saying ''what gambhir installed is an air filter which is different and moreover, it has not been functional since it's installation.'' Gambhir, who represents East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, maintained silence over the issue but kept on retweeting post by BJP leaders and his supporters on the matter.

An aide of the MP said that the ''smog tower'' installed in Lajpat Nagar in January 2020 was in working order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

