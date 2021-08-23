Bengal BJP holds organisational meeting

The BJP's West Bengal unit held an organisational meeting here on Monday to discuss issues before the party following the state assembly election results, an official of the saffron camp said here.

The BJP is holding meetings of organisational districts following the elections in which the party won in 77 constituencies, but fell far short of its targeted 200 seats.

''People have given the BJP recognition as the main opposition party in West Bengal,'' the party's state president Dilip Ghosh said.

He said there will be some organisational changes following analysis of the election results and to take the party forward.

As the municipal elections in West Bengal are due, the BJP state leadership is also likely to ponder over its strategy for the polls during the three-day meet that commenced on Monday, the party official said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has won an overwhelming majority with 213 seats in the assembly elections in the 294-seat house.

While the Left Front and the Congress could not open their accounts in the assembly election held earlier this year, the BJP emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal, increasing its seat share from just three in 2016 polls to 77 in 2021.

