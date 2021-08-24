U.S. in daily talks with Taliban -national security adviser Sullivan
The United States is in daily talks with the Taliban through political and security channels, and is making "enormous progress" in evacuating Americans and others from Afghanistan, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Asked if President Joe Biden would extend his Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces, Sullivan said the president was "taking this day by day, and will make his determinations as we go."
