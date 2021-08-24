Left Menu

UK's Johnson and Biden agree on Kabul evacuation efforts

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.

"They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."

