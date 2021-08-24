US President Biden discusses Afghanistan with UK PM Boris Johnson

Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:40 IST
US President Joe Biden in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing evacuation process in the war-torn country, the White House said on Monday.

The two leaders also discussed plans for the G7 virtual leaders’ meeting tomorrow.

“They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans,” the White House said in a readout of the phone call.

The Biden administration has come under criticism, especially the Opposition Republican Party, for the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan as the Taliban captured power, resulting in chaos and deaths.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on Sunday, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and reportedly seven fresh deaths.

“They also discussed plans for the G7 virtual leaders’ meeting tomorrow, underscoring the importance of close coordination with allies and partners in managing the current situation and forging a common approach to Afghanistan policy,” the White House said.

Biden on Tuesday is scheduled to virtually host leaders of G-7 countries on the current situation in Afghanistan.

