U.S. review of COVID origins due Tuesday, but public must wait for unclassified version

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:57 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by U.S President Joe Biden is expected to be complete by Tuesday's deadline but it will take a "few days" to put together an unclassified version for the public.

Biden in May gave aides a 90-day deadline to find answers to the origin of the coronavirus as U.S. intelligence agencies pursued various theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

