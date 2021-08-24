Left Menu

U.S. adviser Sullivan says has not heard Biden discuss any firings over Afghanistan

"I have not heard him say so," Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House, when asked if Biden had plans to take disciplinary action against U.S. officials after the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of the country this month. Biden has repeatedly defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and said he took responsibility for making the decision to end the 20-year war.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 01:00 IST
U.S. adviser Sullivan says has not heard Biden discuss any firings over Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser on Monday said he had not heard the president discuss any plans to fire, reassign or ask for the resignation of any White House or U.S. officials over the situation in Afghanistan. "I have not heard him say so," Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House, when asked if Biden had plans to take disciplinary action against U.S. officials after the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of the country this month.

Biden has repeatedly defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and said he took responsibility for making the decision to end the 20-year war. Biden has said that the Taliban’s march into Kabul unfolded more quickly than anticipated, raising questions about a possible intelligence failure.

Sullivan said Biden was considering whether to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan, amid mounting pressure to do so from Britain, France and other U.S. allies. He said U.S. officials were in daily contact with the Taliban and U.S. allies about the issue, but saw substantial progress in the military operation to evacuate U.S. citizens, people from third countries and vulnerable Afghans.

"The president will his own determination," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021