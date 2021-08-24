U.S. has discussed future control of Kabul airport with Taliban
Future control of Kabul airport has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.
- Country:
- United States
Future control of Kabul airport has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday. Asked at a regular news briefing what discussions had taken place with the Taliban and others about taking over the airport, which is currently under the control of U.S. troops ahead of an evacuation deadline of Aug. 31, Price said:
"I can acknowledge that this has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban. It has been a topic of discussion with our allies; it has a topic of discussion with many of our partners," Price said. "There is actually agreement between and among all these actors, of course between United States and our partners and allies, but also with the Taliban, that all of our interests would serve with a functioning airport."
ALSO READ
Editor killed, journalist taken hostage by Taliban in Kabul
Civilian killed, two Afghan security personnel injured in Kabul bomb blast
State Dept says it is evaluating security of U.S. Embassy in Kabul on daily basis
Fleeing fighting in north, Afghans crowd into Kabul's parks
Afghans displaced from Northern Kunduz seeks refuge in Kabul, faces misery