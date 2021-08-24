Left Menu

Irish diplomats, defence forces to go to Kabul to help in evacuation

A team of Irish diplomats as well as members of the Irish Defence Forces will be sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate its citizens, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said late on Monday.

A team of Irish diplomats as well as members of the Irish Defence Forces will be sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate its citizens, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said late on Monday. "I'll tonight approve the sending of a small team of diplomats, supported by Army Rangers, to Kabul Airport", Coveney said on Twitter https://bbc.in/386hswf.

"They'll work with our int (international) partners on the ground to assist in evacuation of remaining Irish citizens", his tweet added. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan this month from a U.S.-backed government, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.

The United Kingdom said late on Monday it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan.

