Tunisian president Kais Saied extends suspension of parliament

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-08-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 04:47 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied extended on Monday the suspension of parliament until further notice, the presidency said.

He also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of parliament.

Saied last month dismissed his prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/tunisian-president-relieves-prime-minister-his-post-2021-07-25, froze parliament and assumed executive authority in a sudden intervention that his Islamist opponents have labeled a coup but that he said was necessary to save the country from collapse. (Reporting By Tarek Amara and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

