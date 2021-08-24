Philippines' Duterte accepts endorsement to run as vice president in 2022
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling political party's candidate for vice president in next year's elections, a senior official of the PDP-Laban party said in a statement.
In accepting the endorsement, Duterte is making "the sacrifice" and heeding "the clamor of the people," said Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party.
