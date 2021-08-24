Mizoram's main oppn party ZPM gets Sapdanga as working president

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:18 IST
Mizoram's main opposition party ZPM's vice president K Sapdanga has been appointed as its working president.

The decision was taken on Monday by the highest executive body of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Val Upa Council (VUC), its chairman Lalfakzuala said.

ZPM president Lalliansawta is not keeping well for some time, party sources said.

Sapdanga called upon ZPM activists to work together to take the party to new heights. He condoled the death of party MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who died due to multiple ailments on August 17, and alleged that the ruling party was holding a ''campaign-like programme'' for bypoll to the legislator's Tuirial seat even as he was struggling for his life in the hospital.

''It will be a big challenge to fill his place and continue with his mission,'' Sapdanga said. ZPM leader Lalduhoma said that the party is progressing well towards having a strong bond among its members.

''We are relentlessly working to ensure that people have more faith in the party's functioning to establish a people's government and a new system,'' he said.

The ZPM now has six legislators in the 40-member assembly. However, barring Lalduhoma, who was elected on a ZPM ticket in the Serchhip bypoll in April, all the other five members had been elected as independents in the 2018 polls.

The ZPM was formed as an ''electoral alliance'' of several smaller parties in 2017. The alliance was converted into a single political party and was registered in July 2019, seven months after winning seven seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

