Naqvi takes jibe at Congress over C'garh crisis, compares party with NPAs

Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday took a jibe and compared Congress with non-performing assets (NPAs). Speaking to ANI, Congress is not looking after its own assets and is bothered about other's assets elsewhere.

"Congress party has become like a non-performing asset. This is what happens to the party which becomes like an NPA. They themselves are not looking after their own assets and are bothered about other's assets elsewhere," Naqvi said. The feud between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo intensified for the change of leadership in the state. Meanwhile, both leaders arrived at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi to discuss the matter.

Sources said the rotational chief ministership between the two is the main agenda for discussions. Commenting on Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala's remark that "Country's asset being not safe under BJP rule", the Union Minister said, "Congress party is doing 'self-auction' nowadays. Our PM Modi ji is prioritising saving the lives of Indians in Afghanistan. Everyone knows that our Prime Minister believes in saving humanity. Such allegations are of no use now."

The Union Minister also spoke on the recent Trinamool Congress' decision to approach the Election Commission seeking immediate by-polls in West Bengal. "Firstly, I want to say that one should not fear the presence of COVID-19. The Election Commission will take a call when the elections will be held," he said.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress decided to approach the Election Commission seeking immediate by-polls as zero or negligible COVID-19 cases were logged in seven Assembly constituencies where by-elections are yet to be held. (ANI)

