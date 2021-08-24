Left Menu

TN CM announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:43 IST
TN CM announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Rs 39-crore memorial for late DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be constructed at the Marina on Kamarajar Salai here in recognition of his efforts to create a ''modern Tamil Nadu,'' chief minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday.

The memorial on the famous beach will come upon 2.21 acres of land, Stalin informed the state Assembly.

Recalling the contributions of the late DMK stalwart in various spheres such as social welfare, transport, literature, education, urbanization, and infrastructure development, Stalin hailed his father as the ''sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu.'' ''After being in the headlines permanently for about half a century, he went into permanent rest on August 7, 2018,'' Stalin said on the demise of Karunanidhi, adding, he did a lot to the Tamil community before his death.

''In recognition of his great work for mother Tamil Nadu and to highlight his achievements and thought to the future generations, a memorial at a cost of Rs 39 crore will be built for him at the premises of the Anna memorial (DMK founder and late CM CN Annadurai) at Kamarajar Salai on 2.21 acres,'' Stalin said.

It will have modern pictorial illustrations about the late leader, the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021