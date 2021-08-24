Left Menu

Nitish Kumar should let go of reservation benefits if he wants justice for poor: BJP MLA

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:11 IST
Nitish Kumar should let go of reservation benefits if he wants justice for poor: BJP MLA
BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for demanding a caste-based census in the country, saying if he really wants justice for the poor, then he and other wealthy people from marginalised communities should let go of reservation benefits.

His remarks come after a delegation of 10 parties headed by Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday in support of the demand for a caste census.

''I request Nitish Kumar and others, who talk about social justice, if they really want justice for their poor backward class brothers, then he and other rich people should opt out of the reservation quota,'' Singh said.

The BJP MLA said by doing so, benefits of reservation would be available to the poor people of the backward classes.

During the meeting with the prime minister on Monday, Kumar asserted that statistics about different castes will help in formulating development schemes effectively as many of them have not benefited so far in line with their actual population.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was part of the delegation, had said that such a census was in national interest and would be a historic measure and help the poor and the most deprived sections of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

