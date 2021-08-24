Left Menu

Attack on Indore bangle seller prelude to polarisation ahead of assembly polls:Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:13 IST
Attack on Indore bangle seller prelude to polarisation ahead of assembly polls:Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday said the Indore incident involving the beating up of a bangle seller is a prelude to ''inciting communal conflict and polarisation'' ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The opposition party also asked whether there was any rule of law in force, and said the goons are insulting the great Hindu culture.

A 25-year-old man selling bangles on the streets was beaten up by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday.

''These incidents are a prelude to inciting communal conflict, violence and polarisation in the run up to the next round of state elections,'' said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

''Ghaziabad, Kanpur and now Indore. Who are these persons who are emboldened to decide what is right and what is wrong,'' he asked.

''If the State Home Minister will justify mob violence and vigilante justice, why is he remaining in the chair of Home Minister,'' the former union minister said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, the poor bangle seller will be beaten up and sent to jail too. ''These goons are insulting the great Hindu culture by spreading violence. Shame on you, is this the rule of law,'' he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Three persons have been arrested on charges of assaulting the bangle seller, but the episode took a new turn when he himself was later booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately and was detained, officials said.

The bangle seller identified as Tasleem Ali was also accused of possessing fake documents related to his identity, they said.

The officials said the minor girl filed a complaint with the Banganga police station in Indore against Ali, alleging he introduced himself as Golu, son of Mohan Singh to sell bangles at her home on Sunday and after describing her as very beautiful, he touched her inappropriately. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother rushed out of home and when the bangle seller tried to escape from the spot, neighbours and other local residents caught and thrashed him, they said, adding three persons were arrested for assaulting him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021