PM Modi speaks to Putin over Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues. Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Modi tweeted, ''Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.'' Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security.

