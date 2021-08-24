PM Modi speaks to Putin over Afghanistan situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues. Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Modi tweeted, ''Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues.'' Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Modi
- Putin
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- German
- Angela
- Russian
- Narendra Modi
- Merkel
- India
ALSO READ
Germany's flood recovery fund to top 20 billion euros -sources
Germany mulls flood recovery fund worth more than 20 billion euros - source
Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan
Germany's flood recovery fund will need 20-30 billion euros - CDU leader
PM Modi to chair UNSC high-level open debate on maritime security, Russian President Putin to participate