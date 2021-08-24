People's trust in BJP reducing, Congress will win upcoming Rajasthan panchayat polls: Sachin Pilot

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win in the upcoming panchayat elections in six districts of Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday claimed that people's trust in the BJP is reducing. Speaking to reporters here today, Pilot said, "In the past two years, the BJP never made its presence felt as a positive opposition party in the state. It only wasted its time in petty politics including poster wars and giving statements on which leader is big, which is small. People's trust in the BJP is reducing. I'm confident that Congress will win in the upcoming panchayat elections in six districts of the state."

He further said, "After the Union Cabinet expansion, the BJP is holding 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'. But today I ask what are they seeking 'ashirwad' for? The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 mark, for this reason? The LPG cylinders are being sold at Rs 850-900, for this reason? Or for the mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic in the country, for the India-China standoff? They are just busy doing promotions and misleading people. They are just distracting people's attention from the main issues." Referring to the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, Pilot termed the Centre's response 'stubborn' and said that this kind of attitude is not good for democracy.

"Even though the BJP is in power at the Centre, but people in the country are seeking answers from them for making them the victims of joblessness, inflation, lack of vaccines, the deteriorating condition of the economy and many other issues," Pilot said. "The country's farmers have been victimised. They have been protesting against the new farm laws for nine months now. You will beat them, threaten them, imprison them but will not provide them justice. This shows their stubbornness and this kind of stubbornness is not a good sign for democracy," added the Congress leader. (ANI)

