Budget session: Puducherry LG to present customary address to Assembly in Tamil

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said she will present her customary address on the opening day of the budget session of the territorial Assembly on August 26 in Tamil. She said Chief Minister N Rangasamy had met her earlier at her office and extended a formal invitation to her to address the forthcoming budget session. ''I accepted the invite,'' she added.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program at a primary health center in neighboring Muthialpet, she said, ''I am extremely happy and privileged to present customary address at the Assembly on August 26 in Tamil. This is an unprecedented development and most historic in the annals of the Legislative Assembly.'' Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said that she would go to Telangana on Wednesday morning and return in the evening and present my customary address the next day in the Assembly. She said that the Centre had given approval for the Puducherry budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 and added that it would have a bigger allocation of funds than ever before.

About the vaccination program, she said, ''We do not face and have not faced anytime in the past shortage of vaccines.'' The Centre was keen on the development of Puducherry, she said.

''During my recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, I discussed with them various developmental programs and the achievements in the vaccination program. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister were all praise for the performance of Puducherry. The Centre's allocation of funds to Puducherry would always be big,'' she added.

The Lt Governor said so far 7.85 lakh people in the union territory have been inoculated and they included 6.18 lakh people who received the first dose against the pandemic.

The total population of the union territory was around 14 lakh and those eligible to get vaccinated stood at 10 lakh. ''We have covered sixty percent of the people so far under vaccination program,'' she said, appealing to all to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

''Vaccination by adults and senior citizens would benefit not only them but also young children. There are reports that the third wave would set in in October. Puducherry is already getting ready with necessary arrangements to face the possible third wave although I pray to God that the third wave should never occur,'' she said.

Tamilisai supervised the vaccination of people at the Primary Health Centre in Muthialpet.

