Distribute free ration without food card as long as govt policy continues: Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the government authorities will distribute free ration to people here without any insistence on ration cards as long as the policy permits.

During the hearing, the court also emphasized the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and remarked that distribution of free ration should be made conditional upon the recipients being vaccinated. "Free ration isn't to be given till everyone is vaccinated, that should be the order. Every day the Prime Minister is saying (get vaccinated). You come to court for free ration but don't want to get vaccinated," the judge remarked. The court was dealing with a petition by seven people who were working in the unorganized sector and sought a free supply of ration during the lockdown period in the absence of ration cards.

"It is needless to state that the respondents will continue to provide free ration to the petitioners and other similarly placed persons as long as the scheme for free ration without insistence on ration card continues," said Justice Rekha Palli.

As the counsel for the petitioners raised apprehensions concerning the possibility of a third wave, the court questioned if all the petitioners have been vaccinated. He said he was aware of the status of vaccination of his clients.

Delhi government counsel told the court that presently, following its policy, the ration was being duly provided to the petitioners without demanding ration cards.

Central government counsel added that even though it did not play any role in the distribution, food grains were being allocated to the state governments from the central pool under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The court was informed that this scheme will remain operational till November.

Considering that the petitioners were receiving food grain even after the lockdown, the court said that nothing survived in the matter.

The court proceeded to dispose of the petition and observed: "It not meant to be monitored forever. The government is doing its job."

