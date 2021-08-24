Left Menu

Rajasthan CM pushes for Right to Health as fundamental rights in Constitution

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:04 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded the Centre insert the Right to Health as part of fundamental rights of the Constitution.

Citing the example of Rajasthan, Gehlot said that his government had made major changes in the medical sector to realise the vision of 'Right to Health'.

He said people have been given free medical treatment facilities through schemes like the CM's free medicines scheme, CM's free diagnosis scheme and CM's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme.

"It is our endeavour that no citizen of Rajasthan should suffer due to lack of treatment. The Government of India should now include 'Right to Health' in the Fundamental Rights of the Constitution and ensure to provide good health facilities to all citizens," he tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

