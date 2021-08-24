Left Menu

Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said. Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a 1990 coup.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:06 IST
Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said.

Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a 1990 coup. In 2016 he was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents during his eight-year rule. (Reporting By Diadie Ba Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Edward McAllister and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021